Ludhiana: MC notices served to 416 buildings over commercial activities in basements

{Over last two weeks} A view of Tuition Market at Model Town Extension in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The municipal corporation has served notices to more than 400 building owners over alleged commercial activities being conducted in the basement, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 416 units have been put under notice over the last couple of weeks and their owners have been directed to submit the sanctioned plan/compounding fee receipt within seven days, they said, and added that if the owners fail to do so, the civic body will initiate action against the buildings according to the norms

A survey of all buildings was initiated in the backdrop of the deaths of three students by drowning after the basement of a Rau’s IAS coaching centre was flooded in New Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. The incident sent shock-waves across the nation and civic bodies of all major areas swung into action to conduct safety surveys of all buildings that have basements.

Of these 416 buildings under scanner in Ludhiana, 35 are situated in the areas falling under Zone A, 176 are in Zone B, 40 in Zone C and 165 are located in areas under the jurisdiction of MC Zone D.

The survey was initiated after directions were issued by deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and MC chief Sandeep Rishi.

MC officials said that survey was ongoing, and more violators, if any, will also be identified in the near future.

The officials added that a report regarding the finding of the survey will be submitted to the senior officials at the earliest and appropriate action will be taken against those in violation of the norms.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “The civic body is committed to ensuring the safety of the locals. The survey will continue till all the buildings in the city what have basements are checked and strict action will be taken against those found in violation of the prescribed norms.”