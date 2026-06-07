Ludhiana: MC razes shops, structure built beneath high-tension power lines

The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday demolished three illegally constructed shops and an under-construction structure raised beneath high-tension power lines on Barota Road, citing safety concerns and violations of building regulations.

An illegal building being demolished in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The action was carried out by the building branch of MC Zone-C as part of the civic body’s ongoing drive against unauthorised constructions across the city. Officials said the structures were being erected without the requisite approvals and in violation of municipal norms.

According to civic officials, notices had earlier been served on the owners, directing them to halt construction activity. However, despite repeated warnings, the construction work allegedly continued, prompting the corporation to initiate demolition proceedings.

Officials said the structure being constructed beneath high-tension electricity wires posed a potential safety hazard and was removed as part of the enforcement action.

The demolition drive comes a day after the civic body removed an encroachment from government land in the Lohara area as part of its campaign against unauthorised occupation and illegal development.

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{{^usCountry}} MC officials said similar action against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days. They urged residents to obtain approval of building plans before commencing construction and warned that strict action, including demolition, would be taken against violations of building bylaws and municipal regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MC officials said similar action against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days. They urged residents to obtain approval of building plans before commencing construction and warned that strict action, including demolition, would be taken against violations of building bylaws and municipal regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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