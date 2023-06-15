Ludhiana MC ropes in think-tank to improve city’s air quality

Aiming at providing residents relief from the deteriorating air quality in the city, municipal corporation has collaborated with a Delhi-based think tank to conduct a ground survey to determine the sources of the problem.

The civic body signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)- a not-for-profit policy think tank.

CEEW teams will also suggest the steps that can be taken by the civic body to improve the situation. Under the two-year contract, CEEW will cover various aspects, including air pollution and solid waste management, among others.

MC representatives met with their CEEW counterparts at MC’s zone D office on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

Discussions were held on various issues, including dust pollution, dumping of garbage and the steps that can be taken to tackle the problems.

The CEEW team members said that they have commenced surveys and the reports will be submitted with the authorities soon.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the civic body has been taking various initiatives to improve air quality in the city. She added that the officials concerned of the corporation have been directed to apprise the CEEW teams of the problems.