Ludhiana MC’s building branch tops pending grievances list: PGRS report

The Building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has emerged with the highest number of pending public grievances, as per the latest Branch-wise PGRS report compiled till February 24. According to the report, a total of 209 complaints are currently pending across various departments of the civic body. Of these, 142 complaints are within the stipulated timeline, while 67 cases have crossed the deadline. (HT Photo)

The building branch alone accounts for 77 pending complaints, the highest among all departments. Out of these, 56 complaints are still within the prescribed time limit, while 21 have gone beyond the timeline. Most of the complaints in this wing relate to unauthorised constructions, deviations from sanctioned building plans, illegal commercial use of residential properties and delay in issuance of completion and occupation certificates.

The B&R (Buildings and Roads) branch follows with 30 pending complaints, including 19 beyond the timeline. These complaints largely pertain to damaged roads, potholes, incomplete street works and delayed repair of internal streets. The O&M (Operations and Maintenance) branch has 25 pending grievances, with 12 beyond the timeline, mainly regarding sewer blockages, overflowing manholes and water supply disruptions.

The Tehbazari branch has 25 pending complaints, including five delayed cases. These are mostly linked to encroachments, illegal vending and disputes over temporary stalls. The Health branch has 20 complaints pending, two of which have crossed the timeline. Health-related grievances typically include garbage lifting delays, open dumping, fogging demands and stray animal issues.

The Light branch has 18 pending complaints, four of which are beyond the timeline, largely concerning non-functional streetlights and faulty high-mast lights. The Property Tax branch has seven pending cases, while the Horticulture wing has four complaints related to maintenance of parks and tree pruning.

The Law and Veterinary branches have one complaint each pending, with the Law branch case already beyond the timeline.

Civic officials stated that efforts are being made to clear backlog cases on priority and ensure timely redressal through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). However, the report reflects continuing pressure on core civic services, particularly in the Building and infrastructure-related wings.

The data highlights the need for stricter monitoring and faster disposal of complaints, especially those that have exceeded the prescribed timeframe.

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said, “I have already directed the officials to clear all the complaints within stipulated time frame and clear all the beyond timeline complaints. Additionally, I am going to monitor the complaints of every department on every Thursday”.