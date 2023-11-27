Ludhiana MC’s failure to plug overflowing sewers irks Sector-39 residents

Amid the municipal corporation’s (MC) failure to address the issues of overflowing sewage in Sector 39, Chandigarh road, residents complained of the problem worsening over the past week.

An overflowing sewer in Sector 39, Chandigarh road, in Ludhiana. (HT Phoot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing disappointment over their repeated pleas for assistance falling on deaf ears, residents said sewage water has been overflowing continuously for the past 10 days. Despite several reminders, no representative from the department has visited the site to assess or address the problem.

The blockage in the sewerage pipes has led to an accumulation of water on the road, creating significant challenges for the local residents.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sector 39 Chandigarh Road, said, “I visited the Zone B office of the MC, and they directed me to file an online complaint. I’ve submitted the online complaint, and they provided me with the contact number of the junior engineer (JE) responsible for my case. Despite multiple calls to the concerned individual, no one has come to inspect the situation. I urge the authorities to expedite the resolution of these issues to prevent further inconvenience to the residents.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents emphasised the need to urgently address the complaints, as they have become a major source of distress for the community.

They also highlight the potential health risks, pointing out that with the rise in dengue cases, stagnant sewerage water becomes a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes.

Despite repeated calls, JE Harinder Singh was not available for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON