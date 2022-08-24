Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax

Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:23 PM IST

The properties situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area, Ludhiana, were sealed. Owners of three units submitted ₹4-lakh with the civic body, following which the seals were removed. MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against tax defaulters

A property being sealed by the MC staff in Ludhiana over the failure of owner failure to pay tax to the civic body. (HT PHOTO)
A property being sealed by the MC staff in Ludhiana over the failure of owner failure to pay tax to the civic body. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Cracking down on defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday sealed five commercial properties, in the areas falling under Zone-B of MC, whose owners failed to pay property tax to the civic body.

The properties were situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area. Soon after the properties were sealed, owners of three units submitted 4-lakh with the civic body, following which the seals were removed.

MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against defaulters. He said the drive would continue in the coming days.

Avail rebate on property tax

As per officials, residents can avail 10 per cent rebate on the payment of property tax for the current financial year by September 30. The officials said no rebate would be given from October 1 till December 31 and on payment of the tax between January 1 to March 31, 2023, 10 per cent penalty would be imposed.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Ludhiana | In a bid to save its skin, LIT initiates drive to remove interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and a local court directing the authorities to submit an action-taken report under an execution petition filed against pouring of concrete around the trees, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Wednesday initiated a special drive to ensure the removal of interlocking tiles around trees, falling under its colonies and areas in the city. On Wednesday, a team of LIT officials, led by superintendent engineer (SE) Rakesh Garg, ensured the removal of interlocking tiles around trees in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar (BRS Nagar) and Sarabha Nagar. Deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson of LIT Surabhi Malik said the drive was being carried out to ensure strict compliance with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT). She said notices were issued to all contractors engaged with LIT in this regard, following which a team of LIT was deputed exclusively to keep a check and take action against defaulting contractors. She said interlocking tiles would not be fixed around one-metre radius of trees.

PAC urges Centre to work towards preventing pollution

Ludhiana Hailing the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Mohali by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Public Action Committee (PAC)— an umbrella body of multiple NGOs working in different parts of the state— urged the Union government to work on preventing pollution too. The members of NGO said pollution, especially in the water bodies of the state, is causing cancer and dumping of untreated waste directly into the ground by industrial units is also causing contaminating groundwater . President of Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Seva Society, Faridkot, Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja and member of PAC Jaskirat Singh stated said, “Cancer hospitals are required to treat residents, but the governments have not been paying heed to the real issue which is pollution being caused by industrial units. “ There are several pollution-related issues, including dumping of untreated industrial waste into Buddha Nullah, pollution caused by distillery in Zira etc, but both state and union governments have failed to act against the pollution-causing industry. Hospitals are required, but the government should eliminate the root cause of rising cancer cases in the state and that can be done only by taking action against these industries. We are not against the industry but it should be ensured that these industries should not pollute the water bodies of the state,” Jaskirat said, while adding that they appeal the PM to take focus on this issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The bank will work closely with the department of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). (Pic for representation)

    Gorakhpur’s terracotta craftsmen to get easy bank loans

    LUCKNOW Apart from financial assistance from the state government, terracotta craftsmen based in villages of Gorakhpur will get easy loans from Punjab & Sind Bank to expand their business. The bank has made an action plan to give easy loans to 5,000 craftsmen and the target is to provide loans of ₹25 crore. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal told bank officers about the specialty of Gorakhpur's terracotta craft. Terracotta has also got the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

  • The luxury hotel is located in Mumbai suburb of Andheri and its staff had registered an FIR against the then unidentified caller at the Sahar police station.(iStock)

    Two suspects from Gujarat nabbed for bomb threat to Mumbai luxury hotel

    Two suspects were arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for threatening to blow up a hotel in Mumbai and demanding Rs 5 crore to defuse them. The two detained suspects have been brought to Mumbai and will be presented before a local court on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said. The Mumbai Police identified the arrested accused as Vikram Singh and Ishu Singh.

  • The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune

    The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old's aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.

  • Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi

    Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials. On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”

  • PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with other Congress leaders, gathered outside vigilance department’s office in context to the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

    Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government over alleged political vendetta against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister. This is when the contractor is still in police remand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out