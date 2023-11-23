The Municipal Corporation (MC) admitted that the statue built in the Rakh Bagh is illegal during a hearing before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday.

Ludhiana MC seeks 6-week time for filing action-taken report before NGT. (HT)

The MC sought six-week time for filing the action-taken report against the illegal statue and commercial activities in the Rakh Bagh. According to the order, the case is scheduled for the next hearing on January 31, 2024.

The matter revolves around the violation of Supreme Court orders related to commercialisation in the green area of Rakh Bagh Park. The Municipal Corporation has filed a report in response to the tribunal’s previous directives.

The MC verified and confirmed that M/s Hero Cycle Limited is charging rates approved by the MC for rides, toy trains, and games.

They claimed that M/s Hero Cycle Limited established a cafeteria for public convenience, and the Municipal Corporation has requested the Deputy Commissioner to finalise food item rates, which are pending.

The unauthorised statue built by M/s Hero Cycle Limited in the park has been identified as illegal, and the MC has sought an explanation, promising appropriate legal action.

The MC’s counsel has sought a six-week extension to provide justifications for permitting joy rides, toy trains, games, and the charges set by the MC at the park. The report also emphasises the need for legal action against the statue.

The case was filed by the members of the Public Action Committee before the NGT and they have conducted a press conference regarding the delay in conducting action against the violations outside the Dog Park here on Thursday .

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, member, Public Action Committee, stated that there are encroachments and commercialisations on green belt in the city and they have filed a case before the NGT.

Kapil Arora, another member of the Public Action Committee, said, “The NGT has directed the officials in the last hearing also to take action and this time they have granted six weeks the to file action-taken report. The department should not allow any commercialisation in any of the green belt as there is also one cafe running in the dog park which was recently inaugurated by the MC”.