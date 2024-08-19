Ludhiana MC set to earn 132 crore in 20 years from biogas plant

{20-year contract} Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is all set to earn ₹ 132 crore annually from a Bio CNG plant whose tender was floated to establish a waste-to-biogas plant at the Jamalpur site in Ludhiana with a capacity to process about 200 tonnes per day of organic waste generated in the city. (HT File)

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is all set to earn ₹132 crore annually from a Bio CNG plant whose tender was floated to establish a waste-to-biogas plant at the Jamalpur site in Ludhiana with a capacity to process about 200 tonnes per day of organic waste generated in the city.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “MC is going to award the contract soon to Earthshastra Ecotech Private Limited as it has bid for a contract worth ₹132 crore annually for 20 years.”

Officials confirmed that three companies have participated in the financial bid and the rest of the two companies have given bids near to ₹60 crore. The participating firms include Mahasakhti Bio Enercon Private Limited, Earthshastra Ecotech Private Limited and Adani Total Energies Biomass Limited.

A tender was floated on July 19 to identify a contractor to construct the plant under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project, execution, installation, operation and maintenance of 200 TPD waste to CBG plant, aims to convert segregated municipal solid waste (organic) and other biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG). The plant will be at Jamalpur, Ludhiana, adjacent to the Jamalpur sewerage treatment plant, spanning seven acres.

MC officials said the plant’s construction period has been decided to be one year and six months, meanwhile, the operation and maintenance period will be 20 years. The total concession period is around 21 years and six months.

Officials stated that this initiative is part of Ludhiana’s efforts to enhance waste management and promote sustainable energy solutions. The plant will not only help in reducing the volume of waste but also generate biogas, which can be used as a clean energy source.