Ludhiana MC signs pact with firm for 24x7 potable water supply

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has signed a contract with firm - KPIL OHITAN JV for taking up the first phase of the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-funded 24*7 canal-based water supply project in the city on Friday. Under this project, a mega 580 mld water treatment plant (WTP) would be established on 53 acres of land in village Bilga (near Sahnewal). (Getty image)

The contract was signed in the presence of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, superintending engineer (SE) Ravinder Garg, SE (project) Parul Goyal and members of the contractor firm.

Under this project, a mega 580 mld water treatment plant (WTP) would be established on 53 acres of land in village Bilga (near Sahnewal). The water sourced from Sidhwan canal would be treated in the WTP for further supply to the city. The project would be completed in two phases and WTP would be established under the first phase of the project worth around ₹1,300 crore.

The survey for establishing the WTP has commenced at ground level. The officials further stated that this project will surely help in raising the underground watertable, reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases, and reduce the financial burden of operating and maintaining the existing tubewells. The purified water will then be distributed through approximately 165 kilometers of pipelines to elevated storage tanks across the city.

Under this project, 70 new overhead tanks will be constructed, and 66 existing overhead tanks will be rehabilitated. The World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded project is being oversighted by Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).

Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited has also been formed for the implementation of the project. Emphasizing that the project will ensure a reliable supply of purified drinking water to the residents, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi highlighted the state government’s dedication to improve the quality of life.

Sandeep Rishi further stated that the water treatment plant (WTP) would be established on 53 acres of land in Bilga village and will employ modern technologies to meet IS 10500 safety standards for drinking water quality. The company responsible for the project’s construction will also oversee its maintenance for the next 10 years, utilizing advanced monitoring technologies including PLC-SCADA systems.