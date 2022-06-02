Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of 20 more labour quarters
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of 20 more labour quarters

As per the information, the Ludhiana MC teams snapped eight illegal sewer connections in Durga Colony, seven in New Subhash Nagar, and five in Bhagat Singh Colony
The MC had also snapped illegal sewer connections of 11 labour quarters in Durga Colony, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing its drive against the illegal sewer connections, the municipal corporation (MC) teams on Thursday snapped connections of 20 labour quarters in areas falling under the Zone-B of MC.

MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh inspected the ongoing drive.

As per the information, the teams snapped eight connections in Durga Colony, seven in New Subhash Nagar, and five in Bhagat Singh Colony.

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh said, “ The owners of these labour quarters have illegally attached their sewer connections with the MC lines. Some of them have submitted fees for residential connection, but quarters (commercial building) have been established at the site.”

The MC teams also recovered 1.5 lakh during the drive as a few owners submitted the regularisation fees on the spot, Singh said.

The MC had also snapped illegal connections of 11 labour quarters in Durga Colony on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP