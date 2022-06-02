Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of 20 more labour quarters

Continuing its drive against the illegal sewer connections, the municipal corporation (MC) teams on Thursday snapped connections of 20 labour quarters in areas falling under the Zone-B of MC.

MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh inspected the ongoing drive.

As per the information, the teams snapped eight connections in Durga Colony, seven in New Subhash Nagar, and five in Bhagat Singh Colony.

Executive engineer Ranbir Singh said, “ The owners of these labour quarters have illegally attached their sewer connections with the MC lines. Some of them have submitted fees for residential connection, but quarters (commercial building) have been established at the site.”

The MC teams also recovered ₹1.5 lakh during the drive as a few owners submitted the regularisation fees on the spot, Singh said.

The MC had also snapped illegal connections of 11 labour quarters in Durga Colony on Wednesday.