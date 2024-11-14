Ludhiana MC survey flags contamination at 129 spots in water supply lines

A survey conducted by the municipal corporation (MC) has flagged water contamination at 129 spots in the city’s supply lines, officials aware of the developments said. The MC survey came after multiple complaints from locals regarding water quality. (HT Photo)

They added that out of these, 60 locations have been prioritised for immediate pipe replacement to improve water quality and prevent further contamination.

The survey began early in November after MC officials received multiple complaints from locals over water quality. The complaints reported foul-smelling and unsafe drinking water, prompting the civic body to assess areas known for frequent water quality issues. Jawahar Nagar, Gulshan Area, Jawaddi, Janta Nagar, Chet Singh Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Giaspura and Dhandari Kalan were among the main localities covered in the survey.

Earlier in July, a similar survey of 87 locations in the city had found 11 samples with alarmingly high contamination levels. Routine water testing is conducted by the MC to monitor quality, but locals claim contamination is a recurring issue in many neighbourhoods.

Janta Nagar resident Gurdeep Singh said, “Water in our area is contaminated and we have lodged multiple complaints with the MC. So far, no action has been taken. Recently, officials checked the water pipes and found them to be damaged, which was allowing sewage to mix with drinking water.”

Jasvir Singh from Chet Singh Nagar said he had filed a complainant with the sub-divisional officer.

“Sewage is mixing with water in our area. After my complaint, the area officer reached the spot and said new pipes will be installed soon. However, this should be done on an immediate basis so that people do not suffer,” he said.

An MC official, requesting not to be named, confirmed the findings. “In the past 15 days, we conducted a thorough survey and identified 129 spots with contaminated water. Around 60 of these sites have severely damaged pipes that need replacement. We have submitted a proposal for this work. Other areas with contamination issues are also being addressed,” the official said.

Despite MC’s assurance of prompt action to address the issues, locals have expressed apprehensions. They recounted the previous ‘delays’ by MC, even in crucial works.

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal remained unavailable for comments.