Ludhiana MC survey flags over 300 illegal, under-construction buildings

A recent survey conducted by the municipal corporation (MC) have highlighted widespread illegal constructions across the city, with officials identifying over 300 illegal and under-construction buildings across the four civic zones even as residents and activists allege nexus between violators and officials. One of the structures in MC’s list of illegal building in Model Town area in Zone D in Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to the zone-wise list prepared by the MC, Zone C reported the highest number of violations with 152 illegal buildings, followed by Zone A with 81, Zone D with 49, and Zone B with 37 illegal structures.

Officials said the survey was conducted recently to identify buildings constructed without approval, those with major deviations from sanctioned building plans and structures coming up without mandatory permissions. The exercise covered several residential and commercial pockets where complaints about illegal constructions had been received.

In Zone A, officials detected 81 illegal buildings, particularly in areas such as Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, Dugri and Rajguru Nagar. Many of these buildings were found to have raised additional floors or commercial establishments in residential zones without approval from the civic body.

In Zone B, 37 illegal buildings were identified in localities, including Civil Lines, Haibowal and Rishi Nagar. Officials noted that several structures had encroached upon public space or violated building norms.

The situation appeared most serious in Zone C, where 152 illegal buildings were detected during the survey. Out of these, large number of violations were reported from Focal Point, Tajpur Road, Shimlapuri, Gill Road and Janta Nagar, where several buildings were either under-construction without permission or had major deviations from the sanctioned plans.

Meanwhile, Zone D recorded 49 illegal buildings. It was mainly the Basti Jodhewal, Mundian and the Chandigarh Road belt where unauthorised commercial structures and illegal extensions were found.

Civic activists Arvind Sharma claim that the MC enforcement wing often takes action only on paper. “Buildings are sealed during occasional drives but later they are quietly de-sealed due to political pressure or other reasons, said Sharma, adding that such practices weaken the credibility of enforcement.

Residents further alleged that some officials remain hand in glove with violators, allowing illegal constructions to continue despite complaints. They said strict and consistent enforcement is needed to check the growing trend of unauthorised buildings.

Vijay Kumar, municipal town planner said, “List has been formulated where illegal buildings has been identified and action is going to be taken against the violators and additionally recovery of the compounding and other fees will be done. ”