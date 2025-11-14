Ludhiana MC suspends building inspector for dereliction of duty

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has suspended Ravinder Walia, Draftsman-cum-Building Inspector, for negligence and failure to take timely action against unauthorised constructions in his allotted areas. The suspension comes after repeated complaints highlighted rampant illegal structures in parts of the city that went unchecked. The suspension comes after repeated complaints highlighted rampant illegal structures in parts of the city that went unchecked. (HT Photo)

According to an official order issued by the Office of the Municipal Commissioner (Establishment Branch), Walia did not act on several illegal constructions in his allotted blocks despite repeated directives. The order described his conduct as serious dereliction of duty and indiscipline, resulting in his immediate suspension from service.

The suspension order, signed by the Municipal Commissioner, noted that a review was conducted following complaints regarding unauthorised constructions surfacing in certain city areas. It was found that the official had failed to perform his assigned duties responsibly, prompting action to ensure accountability.

An official from the civic body said that strict measures would be taken against any staff found shielding illegal builders or neglecting field duties. “The Municipal Corporation will not tolerate laxity in checking unauthorised constructions. Accountability will be fixed at every level,” the official added.

The MC has also directed all other field staff in the Building Branch to maintain strict vigilance in their respective areas to prevent further illegal constructions. The suspension is being seen as a warning to officials to perform their duties diligently and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

The move is expected to reinforce the civic body’s commitment to curb unauthorised construction and maintain urban planning standards in Ludhiana. Citizens and urban planners have welcomed the step, noting that strict enforcement is essential to protect the city’s infrastructure and planning norms.