Ludhiana MC takes action against 5 illegal labour quarters

Taking action against illegal constructions in the district, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished three illegal labour quarters and sealed two in Paramjeet Nagar and Sukhdev Nagar on Saturday.

An MC team demolishing illegal labour quarters in Ludhiana. (ht)

These areas fall under Zone B of MC.

The building branch officials stated that during routine inspections, it was found that the labour quarters were being constructed in violation of building by-laws.

Demolition proceedings would also be initiated against the two labour quarters which have been sealed on Saturday, if the owners failed to remove the violations in the coming few days.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey stated that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions.

He further stated that four illegal colonies and commercial buildings were also demolished in Dhandari Kalan and Ambedkar Nagar a few days back.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that drives against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days. The building branch officials have been directed to take stern action against the illegal activities, he said.

Rishi also appealed to the residents to get the building plans approved from the civic body before starting any kind of construction works and buildings should be constructed as per the building by-laws, otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

