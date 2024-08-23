 Ludhiana MC teams raze ‘illegal’ structures on govt lands in Barewal, Haibowal areas - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana MC teams raze ‘illegal’ structures on govt lands in Barewal, Haibowal areas

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Acting against illegal constructions, municipal corporation (MC) foiled two encroachments bids and razed the illegal structures being established on government land in Barewal and Haibowal area on Friday.

MC demolishes encroachment on government lands in Barewal and Haibowal area in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (HT Photo)
The civic body teams had received complaints against the same, following which action was taken on the direction of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Assistant town planner (ATP-zone D) Jagdeep Singh said that in Barewal area, a resident was establishing a boundary wall around government land and in Haibowal area, a resident was constructing pillars on the proposed road portion on the other side of the Buddha Nullah.

ATP Jagdeep said that both the encroachments have been demolished and the owners have been warned of strict legal action, if they try to encroach upon the government land again.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC teams raze 'illegal' structures on govt lands in Barewal, Haibowal areas
New Delhi
Saturday, August 24, 2024
