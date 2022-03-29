Ludhiana MC to check for tax evasion by hospitals
After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi raised the issue of low recovery of property tax from hospitals, the General House of the Municipal corporation (MC) decided to conduct a survey to probe the matter. It was also decided that heavy penalties would be imposed on hospitals if they are found submitting less tax than what they are required to pay.
Ludhiana MC officials have been given 45 days to complete the survey.
The AAP MLAs had highlighted that only around ₹85 crore has been recovered by the MC as property tax against the annual target of ₹110 crore. Gogi stated that if the MC assess the property tax collections properly, it can recover upto ₹200 crore in all from hospitals and other sectors. He also pointed to the fact that several commercial activities by way of pharmacies and parking contractors also take place in hospitals. Gogi said, “There is less recovery from hospitals. Moreover, MC should carry out more physical inspections to assess the actual amount that the hospitals need to pay as tax after taking into account the commercial activities on the premises.”
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Property tax is filed by building owners on a self-assessment basis. After MLA Gogi raised concerns, orders have been issued to the officials to conduct a survey of hospitals in the city and impose penalties if the hospitals have evaded tax in the past.”
Inquiry over poor quality roads:
As councillors and AAP MLAs raised concerns over newly constructed roads getting damaged within a few months, mayor Balkar Sandhu said an inquiry has been marked and strict action will be taken against officials and contractors. Further it was decided that payment to the contractor will only be made after the councillor approves the quality of work.
The issue was raised by MLAs Daljit Grewal, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Kulwant Sidhu, leader of opposition Jaspal Giaspura (SAD), Congress councillor Harjinder Lalli among others.
MLA Kulwant Sidhu said he has got a newly constructed road uprooted in ward number 34 on Saturday as the contractor was using substandard material. He stated that they will not allow wastage of public money.
Councillor Giaspura said the main road in his area got damaged within months after reconstruction. “Despite complaints, MC has failed to take any action against the contractor. If the MC fails to take action even now, I will file a complaint with the vigilance department,” said Giaspura.
Five sweepers were employed by MC without approval: BJP councillor
BJP councillor from ward number 59, Prabhjot Kaur accused MC officials of employing five sweepers in her ward without getting approval from the mayor or the House. She alleged that the recruitment was done on the directions of the former Congress MLA and even salaries were issued without consent of senior officials. Mayor has marked an inquiry into the case.
Other points discussed in the meeting
Building roads by using plastic waste
Action against illegal slaughtering
Need for monthly House meeting to discuss issues
Illegal colonies
Water scarcity and contamination in old city and outer wards of city
Councilors seek facilities similar what is given to MLAs at state-level
Stop fleecing by contractors at parking lots/cycle stands, issue helpline
Shortage of sweepers/sewermen in wards
LIP councillor Kuldeep Bitta raises objection on entry of outsiders in House meet
Newly elected AAP MLAs distributed ‘laddoo’ among councillors to celebrate their victory
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics