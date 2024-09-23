Ludhiana MC to tighten noose on dairy owners dumping cow dung in Buddha Nullah

Joint teams of municipal corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were formed on Monday to tighten the noose on dairy owners dumping cow dung into the Buddha Nullah. Joint teams of municipal corporation (MC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were formed on Monday to tighten the noose on dairy owners dumping cow dung into the Buddha Nullah. (HT File)

The decision was taken during a meeting, with MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal as the chairperson, at MC’s Zone D office.

In the meeting, officials decided that the dairy owners will be given two days to make alternative arrangements as notices have already been issued to them in the past. If the dairy owners fail to make alterative arrangements, action will be taken against them according to the norms.

Senior officials from all three agencies and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board were present at the meeting.

Dachalwal said that no one will be allowed to pollute the Buddha Nullah, and the teams have been directed to take strict action against violators. He added that the officials have been directed to keep a check on the dyeing units as well.

Dachalwal said that the officials will make public announcements in the dairy complexes on Haibowal and Tajpur roads.