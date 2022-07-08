Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal

With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public.

Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners (ATP) in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity. They have also been told to recommend FIRs against builders who failed to submit regularisation fee after applying under the settlement policy floated by the government in 2018.

Residents require NOCs for registry of plots and for availing power connection. As per officials, builders of around 175 colonies have applied for regularisation. Of these, only around 30 have completed the formalities, while haven’t submitted the fee so far.

The MC had recommended FIRs against around 75 colonisers in the past as they failed to submit the fee. Sources in the civic body, however, stated that no FIR has yet been registered by the police as of now.

Bindra stated that the decision has been taken following the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. Building branch officials have been directed to expedite recovery of dues from the builders, he added.

ATPs directed to submit weekly report

The STP has further directed the ATP to seek weekly report from building inspectors that no unauthorised colony is being constructed in their respective areas and FIRs should be recommended against builders for any such activity.