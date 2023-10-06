Ludhiana MC urge residents to donate old, used articles at collection centres

Municipal corporation (MC) in association with NGO City Needs has commenced a five-day “Daan Utsav” in Ludhiana from Friday onwards. HT Image

Under the Daan Utsav, residents can donate used, old items or clothes at the 23 collection/dropping centres established in different parts of the city, including BRS Nagar, near Clock Tower, Dugri, Ghumar Mandi, Haibowal, Jalandhar bypass, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, South City, among other areas.

The massive collection drives under the “utsav” will continue till October 10 and the residents can give a missed call at 787-777-8803 to get the location of the nearest collection centre.

The residents can donate usable clothes, shoes, bedding, utensils, groceries, toys, appliances and e-waste etc at the collection centres.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan from City Needs said the “utsav” has been commenced under the guidance of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Different NGOs and more than 30 schools and colleges, three clubs, six industrial associations among others are part of it. These include CICU, UCPMA, FICO, Bahadurke Textile Association, Bharat Vikas Parishad Vivekanand Sewa Trust, Act Humane, Women Next Door and Marshal Aid among others.

Sekhon and Dewan stated that the donated items collected at these collection centres would be shifted to the Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road and these items would then be given to needy persons through different NGOs identified in the past. A distribution event will also be held on October 22.

The e-waste collected during the campaign will be given to recycling companies and the revenue generated will be donated to NGOs by these companies.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to donate the old and used items, which are no longer useful at our houses, can be helpful for others and put a smile on the face of needy persons.

