Ludhiana MC vehicles now under the radar with GPS trackers to check misuse

Pilferage of fuel and misuse of government vehicles will soon be a thing of the past as over 250 vehicles of the state’s largest municipal corporation have recently been enabled with GPS to allow their tracking and control. While most vehicles come with GPS technology, the trackers were non-functional earlier and have now been integrated into the system. (HT file photo)

The vehicles are being tracked at the command-and-control centre at Zone D office of the MC where designated staff is involved in making a report on fuel consumption viz-a-viz kilometres travelled by the vehicle. The system provides location and details of the area the vehicle has been during the day.

Figures obtained from the Ludhiana MC reveal that on an average, official vehicles of the civic body consume fuel ranging between ₹74 lakh to ₹1.9 crore per month. The amount varies from season to season with the consumption increasing in the rainy season and at the onset of winters when fogging is done.

For instance, in December 2022, the fuel consumption of official vehicles was ₹1.9 crore while the same was ₹74 lakh in April 2022. The use of GPS integrated technology is set to save on fuel costs.

Currently, the MC has 72 tractors, 41 tippers, 40 Tata Ace, 37 Three wheelers, 25 JCB machines, 18 road rollers, 11 Tata 407 cranes, 37 Tata Ace Three wheelers, all of which have been installed with integrated GPS technology.

Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that action will be taken against the defaulters found misusing fuel.

“Technology is the key and the GPS system has been put in place to track the vehicles and check misuse. The defaulters will be served a notice and will be required to give an explanation if any misuse is detected,” she said.

“Almost 80 percent of the working vehicles of the MC including JCB machines have now been equipped with the tracking system which will assist us in IT-based monitoring of the vehicles. Tracking will ensure fuel efficiency and save money. It can eventually be used with geo fencing to ensure each vehicle stays and works in its area of duty. The system will also give reminders as to when service and insurance is due,” MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.