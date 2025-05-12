Ludhiana: Meet our demands by May 19 or face protest, say PRTC contract staff

The contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) have threatened to launch a statewide three-day strike if the government fails to address their long-pending demands by May 19. In a press statement released on Sunday, the leaders of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union slammed the government and the transport authorities for repeatedly sidelining their concerns, including job regularisation, despite their critical role duringnational emergencies. The union leaders have accused the government and the transport authorities for ‘repeatedly sidelining their concerns’, including job regularisation, despite their role during national emergencies. (HT Photo)

“Whether it’s riots, floods, the pandemic, or now the threat of war, we are deployed on the front line without hesitation. Yet when it comes to recognition, benefits, or basic rights, we are conveniently ignored,” said Resham Singh Gill, state president of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union.

The union alleged that despite multiple assurances from the chief minister and transport minister, there has been no concrete action on demands such as job regularisation, enforcement of welfare benefits like EPF and ESI, and the removal of exploitative contract systems. They claimed that over ₹12 crore worth of workers’ dues have been siphoned off by contractors in the name of benefits that were never delivered.

The union postponed a planned press conference which was scheduled for Sunday, citing the sensitive security environment, but warned that if the government does not resolve their demands by May 19, a three-day strike will be held from May 20 to 22. On May 22, workers will march to the chief minister’s residence in protest.

Citing a meeting held on April 9 between union representatives and top state officials, including the transport and finance ministers, the workers said promises were made to bringa new policy for regularising their jobs within15 days. However, they now accuse the department of backtracking, facilitating illegal outsourcing and deploying private buses under the kilometre scheme, a move the union says is a direct attack on public sector jobs.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the union, criticised the disparity between regular and contractual workers, stating, “Contractual and outsourced workers are providing the same services and time as regular employees, yet they lack the benefits of service rules. In the case of mishaps, regular workers are entitled to pensions and family job provisions, while contractual workers have no such benefits, which is unjust.”

In response, Bikramjit Singh Shergill, managing director of PRTC, stated, “We are currently operating only on normal routes, avoiding high-risk zones, and ensuring that workers operate with caution. We have not received any complaints regarding the claims of unfair ESI and EPF deductions. We maintain strict audits to prevent such issues and will investigate if any complaints arise.”