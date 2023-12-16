Ludhiana: Mega parent-teacher meeting draws overwhelming response in government schools

Government schools in Ludhiana witnessed a positive response in parent attendance during the state-wide Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) programme held on Saturday. Several schools reported an impressive 90% turnout of parents. Students showcasing their art projects to parents during the mega PTM event organised at a government school in Ludhiana. (HT)

A special emphasis was placed on students who engage in after-school work. During the PTM, parents were urged to prioritise their wards’ focus solely on the upcoming board exams, recognising the critical month ahead for exam preparation.

Balwinder Kaur, principal of Government Secondary School, PAU, expressed the importance of utilising the opportunity, saying, “There are many students, especially from migrant families, who often work after school hours. So, we took this opportunity to request their parents to let them focus only on studies as only a month is left for exams, and it is crucial for them to start preparing.”

The mega parent-teacher meeting, organised by the Punjab School Education Department, received positive responses from teachers and parents alike. Balbir Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Singhpura, Jagraon Bridge, shared that out of 210 enrolled students, parents of more than 190 senior students attended. Even among the 78 primary students, more than 30 parents participated. Those unable to attend will receive updates on their child’s progress and results on Monday.

At Shaheed-e-aazam Sukhdev Thapar Girls School of Eminence, Bharat Nagar, refreshments were arranged for parents. Jaswinder Kaur Mangat, principal, remarked, “Parents of our students are very cooperative and supportive of their daughters’ studies.”

Government Primary School for Girls, Jawahar Nagar, credited the success of Mission Samarth for driving students’ growth. Teachers emphasised the role of smart classes in conducting lessons and mock tests. A parent, Minakshi Soni, expressed satisfaction, stating, “Such interactive meetings are necessary for parents to know about the progress of their child and to address any issues.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Girls Senior Secondary School organised an exhibition during the mega parent-teacher meeting event, showcasing projects by talented students. Principal Anita Bedi highlighted the dedication of all 26 teachers towards students’ overall development.

DC, MLA attend mega PTM at Islamia School

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday presided over a Mega Parents Teachers Meet (PTM) at Islamia School, wherein they interacted with the parents to discuss about their experience of this PTM.

Interacting with the media, the DC and MLA said that this mega PTM was aimed at providing parents an insight into the schooling of their children. They further mentioned that during the event, parents interacted with the school teachers, and gathered information about their children’s course of study, their academic performance, their behaviour in the school besides other aspects of their lives.