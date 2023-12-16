Ludhiana: Member of Puneet Bains gang held, two illegal weapons seized

Police have arrested a member of the notorious Puneet Bains gang and recovered two illegal weapons and an equal number of bullets from his possession.

The accused, Kartik Baggan, who was arrested on Friday, is a resident of Ghati Mohalla.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused from Ghati Mohalla following a tip-off. He was roaming in the area with an intention to execute some crime. When frisked, the police recovered the two weapons from him.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 4 police station. The police are questioning the accused to know from where he procured the weapon and what was his motive.

Earlier, on February 17, the Division number 1 police had booked Baggan along with his five aides, who allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons over an old rivalry at an eatery near Rekhi Cinema chowk.

