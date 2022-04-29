Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked

Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. (Representative Image/HT File)
Apr 29, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. The mother of the 22-year-old victim said, “On April 25, my son went for a walk, but he was crying when he returned. On being prodded, he said the accused had taken him to Aassi Kalan village and sexually assaulted him in the bushes near the canal. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences, if he spoke to anyone.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

