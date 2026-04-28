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Ludhiana: Meritorious school teachers flag salary delay, seek regular jobs

According to Vijay Sharma, project director of the Meritorious Society, funds have already been released and salaries will be credited soon; regarding the regular job demand of teachers, he says the process is underway

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Teachers of meritorious schools, who have been demanding regular jobs, have said that frequent delays in salary disbursement have added to their financial woes. According to them, they have been awaiting their salaries for the month of March even as April is nearing its end.

Teachers say they are yet to receive salary for March. (HT PHOTO)

“Earlier, salaries were delayed by a few days, but this time the wait has become unbearable,” said a teacher. “The meritorious schools in the state continue to shine with exceptional academic results, but the teachers driving this success remain trapped in uncertainty, awaiting long-promised regularisation and delayed salaries. Despite years of dedication and repeated assurances from authorities, their concerns remain unresolved,” another teacher, wishing not to be named, said.

Lakhvir Singh, a teacher at a Ludhiana-based meritorious school, said, “For more than a decade, teachers across these institutions have been demanding permanent status through protests and multiple rounds of meetings with officials.” According to Singh, he carries a green paper pen during protests, symbolising the government’s “unfulfilled promise” to regularise their services.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Meritorious school teachers flag salary delay, seek regular jobs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Meritorious school teachers flag salary delay, seek regular jobs
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