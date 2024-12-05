Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Migrant labourer killed in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Prashant. Hailing from Odisha, he was living in rented accommodation in Kanganwal. Gurujan, brother of the victim, stated that his brother along with his co-workers was going to a factory on December 4 when an “over-speeding” crane hit him from behind

Hit by a crane near Kanganwal, a 39-year-old labourer succumbed to injuries on Thursday. The Kanganwal police have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver who managed to escape from the spot after the incident.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for his arrest. (Getty image)
The victim has been identified as Prashant. Hailing from Odisha, he was living in rented accommodation in Kanganwal. Gurujan, brother of the victim, stated that his brother along with his co-workers was going to a factory on December 4 when an “over-speeding” crane hit him from behind. Other co-workers had a narrow escape. Prashant was rushed to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for his arrest.

