Ludhiana | Minister flags off advanced fire tenders, e-rickshaws for lifting garbage

Local bodies’ minister Inderbir Sigh Nijjar flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city and ten advanced fire tenders, recently purchased by the municipal corporation (MC) under Smart City project, on Friday

Accompanied by city MLAs, including Madan lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), among others at the fire brigade headquarters near railway station, the minister said new advanced fire tenders would strengthen the Ludhiana.

The fire tenders have been purchased by the MC under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹6.44 crore. With this, the number of fire tenders in the state’s industrial hub has gone up to 27.

Meanwhile, the MC had purchased 350 e-rickshaws at a cost of ₹9.36 crore for door-to-door collection of waste in the city, of which the civic body has received the delivery of 50 vehicles as of now. The authorities had also recently commenced trials for the vehicles. Separate bins have been made in the container to collect segregated dry and wet waste.

60,000 litre capacity water bowsers to expedite firefighting operation

Of the ten new vehicles received by the fire brigade, three are water bowsers that can store 12,000 litre of water each. The firefighters said they had two water bowsers available with the department and with the new vehicles, the capacity of water bowsers has increased to 60,000 litre.

The firefighters said, “ Water bowsers are useful when no refilling station is situated in the nearby area of the fire incident. The fire tenders can be refilled through the bowsers and it saves the time of the fire brigade.”