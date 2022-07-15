Ludhiana | Minister flags off advanced fire tenders, e-rickshaws for lifting garbage
Local bodies’ minister Inderbir Sigh Nijjar flagged off e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage in the city and ten advanced fire tenders, recently purchased by the municipal corporation (MC) under Smart City project, on Friday
Accompanied by city MLAs, including Madan lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), among others at the fire brigade headquarters near railway station, the minister said new advanced fire tenders would strengthen the Ludhiana.
The fire tenders have been purchased by the MC under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹6.44 crore. With this, the number of fire tenders in the state’s industrial hub has gone up to 27.
Meanwhile, the MC had purchased 350 e-rickshaws at a cost of ₹9.36 crore for door-to-door collection of waste in the city, of which the civic body has received the delivery of 50 vehicles as of now. The authorities had also recently commenced trials for the vehicles. Separate bins have been made in the container to collect segregated dry and wet waste.
60,000 litre capacity water bowsers to expedite firefighting operation
Of the ten new vehicles received by the fire brigade, three are water bowsers that can store 12,000 litre of water each. The firefighters said they had two water bowsers available with the department and with the new vehicles, the capacity of water bowsers has increased to 60,000 litre.
The firefighters said, “ Water bowsers are useful when no refilling station is situated in the nearby area of the fire incident. The fire tenders can be refilled through the bowsers and it saves the time of the fire brigade.”
Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.
U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.
SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
