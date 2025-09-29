Ludhiana: Minister inaugurates ₹1.5-crore projects in five villages

Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth ₹1.56 crore in five villages of the Khanna constituency. Providing detailed information, Sond dedicated a panchayat bhawan in Goh village costing ₹40 lakh, sewerage, street and work in Korhi village costing ₹7 lakh, a library in Ikolahi village costing ₹35.85 lakh, a panchayat bhawan in Panjrukha village costing ₹40 lakh and drains and sewerage work along with a library in Beeja village costing ₹20 lakh and ₹14 lakh, respectively. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond in a Khanna village on Sunday.

The minister emphasised that panchayats play a crucial role in the progress and prosperity of villages, and it is the duty of the entire panchayat to carry out welfare projects in consultation with the public. Assuring the village panchayats, he added that there would be no shortage of funds for development works, urging them to work towards progress and act as the voice of the people.

Sond stressed the need to accelerate the pace of development and prosperity in villages. He stated that panchayats serve as a bridge between the government and villages, and sarpanches and panches must play a significant role in village development. He also urged panchayats to work diligently to make villages clean, green, and pollution-free.

The minister also announced the construction of modern playgrounds in Goh village ( ₹40 lakh), Korhi village ( ₹14 lakh), Ikolahi village ( ₹28 lakh) and Panjrukha village ( ₹31 lakh).