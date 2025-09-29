Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: Minister inaugurates ₹1.5-crore projects in five villages

    Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond also announced construction of playgrounds in Goh village ( 40 lakh), Korhi village ( 14 lakh), Ikolahi village ( 28 lakh) and Panjrukha village ( 31 lakh)

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 7:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth 1.56 crore in five villages of the Khanna constituency. Providing detailed information, Sond dedicated a panchayat bhawan in Goh village costing 40 lakh, sewerage, street and work in Korhi village costing 7 lakh, a library in Ikolahi village costing 35.85 lakh, a panchayat bhawan in Panjrukha village costing 40 lakh and drains and sewerage work along with a library in Beeja village costing 20 lakh and 14 lakh, respectively.

    Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond in a Khanna village on Sunday.
    Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond in a Khanna village on Sunday.

    The minister emphasised that panchayats play a crucial role in the progress and prosperity of villages, and it is the duty of the entire panchayat to carry out welfare projects in consultation with the public. Assuring the village panchayats, he added that there would be no shortage of funds for development works, urging them to work towards progress and act as the voice of the people.

    Sond stressed the need to accelerate the pace of development and prosperity in villages. He stated that panchayats serve as a bridge between the government and villages, and sarpanches and panches must play a significant role in village development. He also urged panchayats to work diligently to make villages clean, green, and pollution-free.

    The minister also announced the construction of modern playgrounds in Goh village ( 40 lakh), Korhi village ( 14 lakh), Ikolahi village ( 28 lakh) and Panjrukha village ( 31 lakh).

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Minister Inaugurates ₹1.5-crore Projects In Five Villages
