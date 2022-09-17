Ludhiana: Ministers launch anti-smog guns, single-window system

: With an aim to reduce pollution levels in the industrial hub of the state, especially during stubble burning and Diwali season, local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa launched anti-smog guns purchased by Municipal Corporation (MC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). A trial of the guns was done in the presence of the ministers at MC Zone D office on Friday.

An anti-smog gun is a device to combat air pollution which will spray atomised water to settle the dust and other suspended particles in the atmosphere.

The civic body has purchased five big and two small smog guns at a cost of around ₹1.15 crore and these machines will be deployed in different parts of the city. The MC officials stated that the big guns can spray water up to a height of 100 meters to settle dust particles and PM 2.5, while the small guns can spray up to 30 meters.

The officials claimed that Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is the first to introduce anti-smog guns in the state. The guns can be transported to any part of the city using tractors and the machines will be operated with the help of a generator.

Nijjar appreciated the initiative and stated that more such steps will be taken in the coming time to reduce pollution.

During his visit to the MC office, Nijjar also inaugurated the single-window system for payment of taxes and digital self-help kiosk (digital standee) for providing online services to visitors.

The officials stated that earlier residents had to visit different counters for payment of property tax and water-sewer charges, which led to harassment. Now a single window system has been established and residents can pay all the taxes at one counter only.

Speaking of the digital kiosks, the officials stated that the kiosks are being installed at zonal suvidha kendras of MC to provide online information regarding the process to avail services like TS1 certificate, change of ownership of property, etc. Further, the residents will also be able to submit the tax online at MC suvidha kendras, avail other online services and learn about the online processes. A supervisor will guide them.

