Ludhiana: Miscreants assault man with sharp weapons, damage his car

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:27 AM IST

A video of the man getting assaulted has gone viral on social media. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A group of assailants assaulted a resident of Maksudra village in Payal with sharp weapons on Sunday and also damaged his luxury car.

One of the accused has been identified as Inderjit.

The victim, identified as Paramvir Singh of Ajnaud village in Payal, said he had an old rivalry with Inderjit.

Paramvir said Inderjit and his accomplices intercepted his car on motorcycles in Maksudra village and started hitting his vehicle with rods.

As he got out of the car, they assaulted him with sharp weapons. The victim managed to escape from the spot. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Payal police station, said an FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

