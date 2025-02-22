Ludhiana: ‘Missing’ for months, 16 more policemen set to be dismissed

After dismissing four police personnel of different ranks on Wednesday, the police department has initiated the procedure to terminate services of 16 more, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said on Friday. Some of them have been non-traceable for the past one year, police officials said. The Punjab Police recently sacked 52 cops from the rank of constable to inspector who were facing serious charges of corruption and misconduct. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said being absent is considered a serious misconduct. (HT Photo)

Out of 16, four police personnel are facing criminal charges, including murder, snatching and accepting bribes, who were suspended soon after their arrest. According to the list prepared by the department, constable Sukhwinder Singh, one of the absentees, was booked in a murder case on September 29, 2022 by the division number 8 police after he allegedly shot dead a female friend using his service weapon at their rented accommodation in New Prem Nagar, Ghumar Mandi.

Another absentee, ASI Charanjit Singh, who was deputed at the division number 5 police station, was booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on July 2, 2024 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh from a hotelier.

Head constable Ranjit Singh, posted at the Kanganwal police post, was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly receiving ₹17,800 as bribe through a digital payment platform and cash on February 10. Similarly, constable Manjit Singh was booked by the Sadar Jagraon police for “snatching” on December 6, 2024.

The rest of the absentees are missing without informing the department. The department suspects that some of them have migrated abroad.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said being absent is considered a serious misconduct. The department sends notices and in case of their absence for a long time without information, the department dismisses them.

The department has recently dismissed inspector Kuldeep Singh, who was convicted in a corruption case. Other dismissed cops include head constable Anil Kumar, currently on trial for drug peddling, who remained absent from duty for a long period, constables Inderjit Singh and Vikas. Inderjit Singh and Vikas both were absent without any information. Vikas is also facing trial in a drug peddling case.