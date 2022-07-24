Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also directed the officials to expedite the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah; Pappi further directed the officials to keep a check on the quality of works as residents had earlier complained about alleged poor-quality road gullies being constructed in the area
MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday inspected the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah.

Residents in the nearby areas had been complaining that the sewage disposal system in the area was blocked due to the ongoing works. The legislator, however, said, “Alternative arrangements have been made by the municipal corporation (MC),through the contractor, so that the rainwater drains out from the area swiftly.

Pappi further directed the officials to keep a check on the quality of works as residents had earlier complained about alleged poor-quality road gullies being constructed in the area. Directions were also issued to expedite the project.

He said he had visited a number of areas under his constituency on Saturday and directed the officials to resolve the water contamination issue in Dharampur area. He added that the problem might had been reported as sewer lines were being laid in the area and it might had resulted in soil getting into water supply lines.

