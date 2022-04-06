Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | MLA Gogi kicks off construction work of 100-feet-wide road
Ludhiana | MLA Gogi kicks off construction work of 100-feet-wide road

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (Ludhiana West) said for the last several years, this particular road was in pitiable condition and was a long pending demand of area residents as a large number of vehicles pass through it daily. He said huge potholes on this road are a cause of accidents
MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inspection the ongoing work of the roads along Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on April 05, 2022.
MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inspection the ongoing work of the roads along Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on April 05, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi (Ludhiana West) on Tuesday inaugurated the start of construction of a 100-foot-wide road opposite Keys Hotel, here.

The road would be constructed from underpass near Lodhi Club till Phullanwal Chowk on Pakhowal Road by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) at a cost of 1.32 crore.

Gogi said for the last several years, this particular road was in pitiable condition and was a long pending demand of area residents as a large number of vehicles pass through it daily. He said huge potholes on this road are a cause of accidents.

He assured that providing best-quality roads and infrastructure to the residents of Ludhiana West is one of his foremost priorities.

BOX:

Slip roads along Elevated Road Project of NHAI to be recarpeted

Ludhiana MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi assured the residents that all slip roads along Elevated Road Project on Ferozepur Road would be recarpeted in the coming days.

He also said municipal corporation (MC) officials have been directed to ensure that all encroachments on slip roads are cleared in coming days so that commuters don’t suffer due to traffic congestion.

The Ludhiana West MLA said, “An elevated road, starting from near Barewal Road on Ferozepur Road via Bharat Nagar Chowk till Samrala Chowk is being constructed,” adding that due to the ongoing construction, people sometimes suffer due to traffic congestion.

He informed that he, along with senior officials from municipal corporation and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took a round of the project and issued necessary directions.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
