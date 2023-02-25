Ludhiana MLA Gogi, MC Chief issue directions to expedite stray dog sterilisation

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the animal birth control (ABC) centre in Haibowal dairy complex on Friday.

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC chief Shena Aggarwal inspecting the animal birth control (ABC) centre in Haibowal dairy complex in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the civic body officials, over 80,000 stray dogs have already been sterilised in the city and the contractor firm has been directed to further expedite the process.

During the visit, MLA Gogi, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and members of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also deliberated upon setting up a dog shelter for rabid and sick dogs near ABC centre to ensure proper treatment to the stray animals.

The SPCA members were asked to look into the provisions for setting up a dog shelter and discuss it with the officials of Animal Welfare Board of India.

“SPCA have been asked to look into the provisions and norms of setting up such shelter for rabid and sick stray dogs, if possible and it will then be taken up as a pilot project in Ludhiana West constituency,” said MLA Gogi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will also ensure proper treatment to sick stray dogs. Deliberations were done to ensure that the project is taken up as per the norms, added Gogi.

The members of SPCA have been asked to submit a proposal to set up the stray dog shelter.

During the inspection, the authorities also inspected the infrastructure and the process being followed by the contractor firm to sterilise the stray dogs.

Meanwhile, MC Shena Aggarwal, giving out further details, said the capacity of the ABC centre has also been increased under smart city mission in the past, so that project to sterilise the stray dogs can be expedited.

Senior officials have been regularly monitoring the progress and steps have been issued to ensure proper treatment to the animals at the centre, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}