Ludhiana MLA Gogi takes stock of damage on elevated road

The elevated road at Southern Bypass in the city has suddenly fallen into severe disrepair, creating an urgent risk of a major accident. The traffic police have issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid using the bridge for the time being, as repair work is already underway. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member legislative assembly Gurpreet Gogi visited the site upon receiving reports of the deteriorating condition on Wednesday. He found that deep potholes had developed on the bridge, raising concerns about the possibility of the structure collapsing.

Expressing his concern Gogi said, “It is alarming that a bridge, only 11 years old, is in such a damaged state.” He promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the quality of materials used during the construction. The contractor responsible for building the bridge will face action if any negligence is found.

In addition, Gogi stated that he will hold discussions with the district administration to expedite repairs and urged people to prioritize their safety by avoiding the bridge for now. He also pointed out that iron rods are now visibly exposed on the structure, hinting at possible corruption during the previous government’s tenure, which will be investigated.