Ludhiana: MLA proposes solution to decongest Sherpur Chowk

Amid complaints over incessant traffic jams, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Chhina conducted an inspection at Sherpur Chowk with municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal and National Highway Authority of India officials on Friday evening.

Chinna directed authorities to expedite construction of the road from Janganwal to Sherpur Chowk, remove debris from the road side and come up with a solution to deal with water accumulation at Sherpur Chowk. She stated that these are major reasons behind traffic gridlocks in the area. Chhina also inspected the site where MC will construct a demolition (C and D) waste plant.