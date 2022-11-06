Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: MLA proposes solution to decongest Sherpur Chowk

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Ludhiana South MLA directed authorities to expedite construction of the road from Janganwal to Sherpur Chowk, remove debris from the road side and come up with a solution to deal with water accumulation

MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducting an inspection at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid complaints over incessant traffic jams, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Chhina conducted an inspection at Sherpur Chowk with municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal and National Highway Authority of India officials on Friday evening.

Chinna directed authorities to expedite construction of the road from Janganwal to Sherpur Chowk, remove debris from the road side and come up with a solution to deal with water accumulation at Sherpur Chowk. She stated that these are major reasons behind traffic gridlocks in the area. Chhina also inspected the site where MC will construct a demolition (C and D) waste plant.

