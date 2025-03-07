Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Mock drill on chemical disaster conducted at Verka Milk Plant

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2025 07:06 AM IST

The exercise aimed to enhance preparedness and coordination among various departments in tackling such disasters effectively

A state-level mock drill simulating an ammonia gas leak was conducted at Verka Milk Plant on Thursday morning to demonstrate self-protection and prevention measures in case of chemical emergencies.

Firefighters in action during the mock drill at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Firefighters in action during the mock drill at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The exercise aimed to enhance preparedness and coordination among various departments in tackling such disasters effectively.

The mock drill saw participation from 21 departments, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, district administration, municipal corporation (MC), police, and the health department. The drill was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Shikha Bhagat, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Khanna, served as the incident commander for the drill. Key officials present included MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, ACP Narinder Singh Aujla, NDRF nodal officer Pankaj Kumar, MC assistant commissioner Neeraj Jain, and ADFO Maninder Singh, among others.

As the mock drill alarm was sounded, an incident command post was established inside the Verka Milk Plant, where nodal officers from all relevant departments reported. Following this, teams from the fire brigade and NDRF conducted demonstrations on how to handle an ammonia gas leak efficiently.

ADC Shikha Bhagat emphasised that the drill aimed to raise public awareness and improve response time in case of a real chemical disaster. She lauded the efforts of all participating departments for their active involvement in minimising damage and safeguarding lives.

