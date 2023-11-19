Ludhiana: Model Town SHO suspended for ‘poor performance’

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Sunday suspended sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Model Town police station, for ‘poor performance’ in tackling the crime in her area and ordered a departmental inquiry against her.

The move comes a day after three miscreants attempted a robbery bid at a money exchange facility at Dugri Road and injured two brothers.

It is the second such incident when the department has taken action against ‘poor performing’ officials. Earlier on March 23, the commissioner of police had transferred inspector Satpal, who was posted as SHO at Division number 7 police station, for his ‘average performance’.

Commissioner of police Sidhu said that assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath brought to his notice through additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal and joint commissioner of police (JCP, City) Soumya Mishra that sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur has no control on the crime incidents, including snatchings and theft, in her area.

Moreover, there are several complaints against her. She was warned several times for poor performance, but there is no visible improvement in her working, he said.

The city police chief said that taking serious note of her working contrary to professional standards, sub-inspector Kaur has been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against her. She has been asked to report to police lines immediately.

Further, the commissioner of police stated that all the SHOs have been asked to improve their performance or be ready for action.

On Saturday evening, three assailants, posing as customers, had injured the owner of a money exchange facility and his brother at Dugri Road in a robbery bid. The victims nabbed two of the accused with the help of locals, while their aide had managed to escape. The Model Town police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

