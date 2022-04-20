Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening.
Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk. While they were returning to the office on their bike, the robbers waylaid them and executed the crime.
The duo said that the accused had covered their face with a piece of cloth and their bike did not bear a number plate.
Jupinder said that after the miscreants left the place, they informed their employer Rahul and also sounded the police.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) BS Randhawa said police are recording the statement of the employees.
-
Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store
Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also.
-
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
-
With 8 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest single day spike in a month
In the biggest single-day spike seen in the last one month, eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Sparking fresh fears of another Covid wave, the daily infections had started seeing a rise on Monday itself when six cases were reported. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, however, said there was no need to panic at this stage. The district currently has 21 active cases.
-
Ludhiana | Deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ends
In a major respite for residents of the deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village, Khanna ended after the municipal council assured the protesters that the dump site will be shifted soon. The residents of Rasoolra village, along with those from Baho Majra, Ikolaha, Bhattian and others, had started an indefinite strike, demanding shifting of the dump site after a major fire broke out here on April 14.
-
Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of ₹83,979
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Haryana's Fatehabad for duping a city resident of ₹83,979 in February this year. The victim, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, who lives in Sector 23, had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card.
