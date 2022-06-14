Ludhiana | Monsoon preparedness: Choked internal drains in Old City areas blows lid off tall claims
At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) has been making tall claims regarding monsoon preparedness, choked internal drains in Old City areas and manholes covered with premix compounds are triggering fear among residents, who are suspecting acute water logging during the rainy season.
The Talab Bazar drain that merges into Buddha Nullah and moves through different Old City areas, including Books market, Akalgarh market, Old GT road, Bhadaur house, Damoria bridge among other areas, is lying choked at different points, but the authorities have failed to resolve the issue.
The MC had commenced the process to clean the nullah near Domoria bridge in the past, but no steps are being taken to clean the same at the previous points, including Bhadaur house, Naali mohalla etc.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu had also directed the officials to clean the internal drain lines before monsoon hits the city.
Despite repeated complaints, the civic body has failed to take corrective steps even when regular meetings are being conducted by the officials to avoid water logging during this monsoon season.
Former councillor Parminder Mehta also submitted a complaint with the arthritis in the recent past stating that cleaning the road gullies or sewer lines won’t be of any use if the Talab Bazar drain is not cleaned properly as no proper flow of water into the drain will certainly result in water logging.
Mehta had also complained against covering of manholes with premix. “ Most of the manhole covers in Old City areas, including Chaura Bazar, Daresi etc have been covered with premix by the contractors in a process to reconstruct the roads. Forget cleaning, the MC will not only be able to locate these manholes after waterlogging takes place in these areas. How will the MC clean these lines during the rainy season? The MC should take corrective steps before monsoon hits the city and the Talab bazar drain should also be cleaned at the earliest,” he said.
One of the shopkeepers in Chaura Bazar area, Gurcharan Singh said, “We have never seen the MC cleaning the Talab Bazar drain and many encroachments have also been done by shopkeepers over the drain in different areas. The MC should focus on providing relief to residents from waterlogging, which takes a toll on the residents every year.”
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics