Ludhiana: Mother, grandma foil bid to abduct 6-year-old girl, 2 held

A woman and her mother foiled an alleged bid to abduct the woman’s six-year-old daughter in Haibowal on Saturday.

Police have also booked Avtar Kaur and two unidentified persons in connection with the case. (HT File)

Haibowal police have booked five people, including the girl’s father, Amandeep Sharma, and grandfather, Hemraj Sharma, for allegedly plotting her abduction, while two men accused of attempting to carry out the plan have been arrested.

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The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother, Anupriya, who told police that her estranged husband wanted their daughter to stay with him.

According to the complaint, Anupriya and her mother had noticed unidentified men allegedly following them and clicking photographs while they went to drop her daughter, Hazel Sharma, at school. On Saturday, some men came near their house on a scooter and stopped there.

Sensing something suspicious, Anupriya’s mother removed the key from the scooter and raised an alarm.

Hearing the commotion, local residents gathered at the spot and caught Onkar Singh of Shimlapuri and Tejpal Singh of New Shimlapuri, along with the scooter and they were handed to the police.

During questioning, the two arrested accused allegedly told police that Amandeep and Hemraj had sent them to abduct the girl. Based on their statements, police named the two in the case and launched a search for the remaining accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have also booked Avtar Kaur and two unidentified persons in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also booked Avtar Kaur and two unidentified persons in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Om Parkash, the investigating officer, said Haibowal police had registered a case against Onkar Singh, Tejpal Singh, Amandeep Sharma, Avtar Kaur and Hemraj Sharma, besides two unidentified persons, under Sections 140(3), 3(5) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused,” the ASI added.