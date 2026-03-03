Ludhiana: Mother of deceased woman lawyer seeks arrest of accused, stage protests

The mother of the deceased woman lawyer, who died under mysterious circumstances on January 5, along with various social organisations staged a protest outside the office of Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma seeking arrest of the accused. Following the assurance by the Ludhiana police protest was ended. (HT File)

The woman stated that the police are working under pressure from various labour union members and refrain from making arrests.

The 25-year-old was found dead in her rented accommodation on January 5.

The woman also warned of an indefinite protest outside the office of Commissioner of Police if the arrests are not made. She said that her 25-year-old daughter, who was an advocate, was living here at Tajpur road in a rented accommodation, adding that her daughter was an activist and pursuing cases of the underprivileged.

On January 30, around 25 days after her death, the Division number 7 police had booked her aide, a resident of Akalia village in Mansa district, for abetment to suicide. He is a labour Union leader.

Mother of the victim stated that the police had recovered a suicide note from the room, in which the names of the Union leader and another woman were mentioned. She alleged that despite the clear evidence the police deliberately avoided arrests of the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Sumeet Sood pacified the protesters. He stated that the police have already sped up the investigation of the matter. The police have asked the health officials to provide the viscera report of the victim as soon as possible. He assured the protestors that the accused will be arrested soon.

Following the assurance, the protest was ended.