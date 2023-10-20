Ludhiana: Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips

Police have booked a man of Chak Bhai Ka village of Hathur and his mother for allegedly fracturing the arm of a co-villager over a pack of chips.

Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips in Ludhiana. (hHT FILE)

The accused have been identified as Jaspal Singh alias Kala and his mother Chhindar Kaur alias Harbans Kaur.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Manjit Singh of the same village, stating that he along with his brother Pas Singh went to a shrine to pay their obeisance with other villagers in a tractor trolley.

He added that while returning, Jaspal and his mother started accusing him of eating their pack of chips and assaulted him. His arm was fractured in the attack.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

