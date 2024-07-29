Ludhiana: MP Arora raises issue of underage drunk driving in Parliament

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora raised the issue of underage drinking and driving across the country and gave suggestions to the government to deal with the issue in the ongoing session of Rajya Sabha on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora raised the issue of underage drinking and driving across the country and gave suggestions to the government to deal with the issue in the ongoing session of Rajya Sabha on Monday. (HT File)

While expressing his concerns over instances of underage drinking and driving in the country, Arora said a recent road accident in Pune shook the country. He termed this road accident of frightening significance. He added according to RTI information, out of 100 pubs operating in Pune only 23 were licensed.

Arora pointed out that underage drinking and driving is a major concern. He said in Delhi itself, there is 573 percent increase in challans for underage driving compared to last year in first quarter of this current fiscal.

He further mentioned in his address that fake IDs are another major challenge to curb underage drinking. Arora recommended specific measures to the government to overcome the present situation. He stressed the need for carrying out regular and surprise inspections of establishments. He advocated for stricter penalties for those violating the law by serving alcohol to underage customers.

Further, Arora suggested initiating public awareness campaigns to educate both the young and the public highlighting legal consequences, health risks, and potential for addiction associated with underage alcohol consumption.

Arora suggested to the government to collaborate with the hospitality industry, educational institutions and NGOs to develop a strategy to address underage drinking. He suggested arranging training for servers on identifying fake IDs and refusing service to minors, as well as educational programmes in schools and colleges about the dangers of underage drinking.

Arora further suggested the need to give more power to common citizens and empowering them by developing mobile apps through which they can click pictures and geotag the area of the offenders thereby helping the law enforcement officials.

Concluding his address, he said he believes that a multipronged approach involving stricter enforcement, public awareness initiatives and collaboration with stakeholders is essential to effectively address this issue.