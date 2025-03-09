Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Mundian hears issues of reps from 21 villages

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Mundian emphasised that the Punjab government is focused on ensuring that the benefits of government schemes are delivered directly to the people

Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian conducted a sangat darshan programme in Dheri village on Saturday, with representatives from 21 panchayats.

Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian meeting people at Dheri village in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian meeting people at Dheri village in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Accompanied by senior officials from civil and police departments, Mundian listened to the villagers’ concerns and instructed the officials to prioritise resolving these issues as quickly as possible. Many immediate grievances were addressed on the spot by the minister. Mundian emphasised that the Punjab government is focused on ensuring that the benefits of government schemes are delivered directly to the people. He noted that the programme has received a positive response from the public, as it brings the state government closer to the community. He urged the panchayats to fully support the government’s Yudh Nasheya Virudh programme.

Several panchayats participated in the event, including Kasabaad, Sujatwal, Nurwala, Nurwala Enclave, Kakowal, Dashmesh Colony, Chuharwal, Jamalpur Lilli, Sadhu Singh Nagar, Dheri, Sirha, Kanija, Bajrah, Bajrah Colony, Mangat, Sattowal, Sasrali, Sasrali Colony, Gadapura, Priya Colony, and others.

Also present were SDM East Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and officials from various departments, including social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security, women and child development, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, health, water supply and sanitation, PSPCL, rural development, and the police.

