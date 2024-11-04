Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Mundian takes stock of GLADA devp works

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 05, 2024 05:04 AM IST

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh, additional chief administrator Vineet Kumar, estate officer Aman Gupta, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian held a meeting on Monday with officials from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence and laxity in duty performance. (HT File)
Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence and laxity in duty performance. (HT File)

He emphasised the importance of completing development-focused projects on time and ensuring transparency in operations to better serve the public.

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh, additional chief administrator Vineet Kumar, estate officer Aman Gupta, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The minister stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence and laxity in duty performance. During the review of development projects carried out by the engineering wing, Mundian directed the officers to complete all tasks within the specified timeframe, giving priority to those that are pending. He also insisted that there should be no construction of illegal colonies within the jurisdiction and urged officials to take strict action against offenders.

Furthermore, Mundian encouraged them to motivate developers to obtain the necessary licenses, which would increase government revenue and assist residents in acquiring homes in approved colonies. Additionally, he instructed officials to ensure that parks are properly maintained.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //