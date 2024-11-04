Ludhiana: Mundian takes stock of GLADA devp works

Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian held a meeting on Monday with officials from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence and laxity in duty performance. (HT File)

He emphasised the importance of completing development-focused projects on time and ensuring transparency in operations to better serve the public.

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh, additional chief administrator Vineet Kumar, estate officer Aman Gupta, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The minister stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence and laxity in duty performance. During the review of development projects carried out by the engineering wing, Mundian directed the officers to complete all tasks within the specified timeframe, giving priority to those that are pending. He also insisted that there should be no construction of illegal colonies within the jurisdiction and urged officials to take strict action against offenders.

Furthermore, Mundian encouraged them to motivate developers to obtain the necessary licenses, which would increase government revenue and assist residents in acquiring homes in approved colonies. Additionally, he instructed officials to ensure that parks are properly maintained.