Ludhiana | Municipal elections to be held by the end of this year: Minister
At a time when different political parties are eyeing the municipal elections for the biggest municipal corporation (MC) of the state, local bodies’ minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections in the city would be held by the end of this year.
Nijjar was in the city to take part in different events on Friday. “Ward delimitation process is going on and will be completed soon,” he said, adding that elections would be held in Patiala, Jalandhar, among other corporations, in the state and delimitation had been mostly completed in those cities too.
The last municipal elections in Ludhiana were held in the month of February in 2018.
Making preparations for the elections, the councillors and aspiring candidates of different parties have already started the field work and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are inaugurating different development works to woo pubic in the city.
Meanwhile, the minister also spoke on the poor financial condition of the MC and said efforts were being made to improve the situation and generate more funds. The MC has been struggling to pay the salaries to its employees.
No new illegal colony to be allowed in the city
When questioned about the mushrooming of illegal colonies, especially in the outer areas of the city, the minister said state government would work out some solution for the colonies already established as the government does not want plot holders to bear the brunt, but no new illegal colony would be allowed to establish in the city.
Directions have already been issued to the officials to take strict action against under construction illegal colonies, he said.
-
Swach, PMC & Kashtakari Panchayat Trust to begin pilot programme of ‘Commit to zero’
After 350 housing societies approached SWaCH Pune to help them maximise waste at the source, SWaCH Pune along with the Pune Municipal Corporation and Kashtakari Panchayat Trust have implemented a joint initiative named 'Commit to zero' that will begin with its pilot awareness programme by this weekend. “The idea is to build sustainable, inclusive and responsible zero waste communities across Pune to maximise at source waste management,” Priya Kathuria, lead, Commit to zero said.
-
NCP against state’s decision to let farmers cast votes in APMC elections
Nationalist Congress Party leader and leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, has opposed the state government's decision to give farmers voting rights in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee elections in Maharashtra. “If farmers are allowed to vote directly, the APMC voters' count will increase and almost become equal to an assembly election constituency,” he reasoned. This in turn will be very difficult for those contesting APMC elections, he said.
-
MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance
Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month. The employees' union was sitting on the strike outside the MC's Zone-A office for the last nine days.
-
Five of family held for duping over 200 across country with fake gold coins
Faridabad police have arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people from different states of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, gold bricks, ornaments, and utensils after claiming that these were “Mughal-era artifacts” that were unearthed in Gujarat and Rajasthan during site excavations. Police said the family hailed from Gujarat and settled in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, 30 years ago.
-
Will take action if provoked: Himachal CM on BJP’s 2015 ‘chargesheet’
Amid the Congress' scathing attacks onJai Ram'ss government, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had on assuming office announced to shun 'vendetta politics', warned the opposition party that his government would act against the leaders whose names are in the 2015 chargesheet submitted by the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics