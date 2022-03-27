Ludhiana: Murder bid on 3 of family, 19 booked
Two days after three members of a family were attacked in Rajesh Nagar of Haibowal over an old rivalry, the police booked 19 people on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Amit, his brother Aman, their aides – Raja, Rohit, Mani and his sons Rahul, Lalli and Neesha. Twelve others are yet to be identified.
The complainant, Manjit Kumar of Rajesh Nagar, Haibowal, said his brother Baljit, nephew Vasu and sister-in-law Asha Rani suffered serious injuries in the assault, while his other brother Lalit was also hurt.
The victims have been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
On March 24, the accused equipped with sharp-edged weapons, barged into the victims’ house, assaulted the family, and vandalised their furniture.
Manjit said as work to lay interlocking tiles was taking place on their street, they had asked the workers to make a disposal pit for waste water, but the accused were against it which led to a spat.
The next day, the accused attacked them.
Assistant sub-inspector Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (damage), 452 (house trespassing) , 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 ( every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
A hunt is on for their arrest.
