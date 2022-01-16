Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Murder case accused brought on production warrant from Hoshiarpur Jail
Ludhiana | Murder case accused brought on production warrant from Hoshiarpur Jail

An accused wanted by the police in murder case of his colleague was brought by PAU police on a production warrant from the Hoshiarpur Jail, where he was lodged for drug peddling
The murder accused had fled from Ludhiana to evade his arres but meanwhile was arrested by Hoshiarpur police in a drug peddling case (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The PAU police on Saturday brought a murder case accused lodged in Hoshiarpur Jail for drug peddling on a production warrant from the jail. The court has remanded the accused for two days in police custody.

The accused Manpreet Singh was wanted by the police in murder case of his colleague Subhash Jaiswal.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house officer at PAU police station said Manpreet used to deliver liquor to the vends of the liquor company, while Subhash Jaiswal worked at liquor vend at South City chowk.

On July 19, 2020, Manpreet had come to liquor vend to deliver the liquor. He asked help from Subhash for picking up the cartons from the vehicle and to keep it in the vend, but the latter refused, following which both indulged in a spat. Things turned ugly after Manpreet took sword kept in his vehicle and stabbed Subhash following which he died at the spot.

A murder case was lodged against the accused at PAU police station following the complaint of Manish Jaiswal, brother of the victim. Manpreet had fled from the city to evade his arrest. Meanwhile, he was arrested by Hoshiarpur police in a drug peddling case.

