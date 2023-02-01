Ludhiana: Narrow escape for two as car plunges into canal

A man and a woman had a narrow escape after their car plunged into a canal after it lost balance while taking a turn near Rara Sahib in Payal on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9 pm. The duo was rescued by locals.

Dharamveer Singh, who lives at Khattra village in Ludhiana, was driving the car and he was accompanied by a ,woman who is a resident of Bhikhi. The woman has not been identified yet, police said.

Sharing details, inspector Kuljinder Singh Grewal, station house officer Payal, said that the duo was going towards Rara Sahib from Payal when they lost balance near a sharp turn. Both have been sent to the civil hospital for medical examination, he said, adding the statements of both will be recorded after the medical examination.